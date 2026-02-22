Prince Andrew mentioned repeatedly in latest Epstein release

The latest release of court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein has reignited scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s past associations.

According to the Daily Express, the former Duke of York is mentioned multiple times in nearly three million files made public by the US Department of Justice last month.

Being named in the documents does not in itself indicate wrongdoing, and Andrew has consistently denied any misconduct. However, his repeated appearance has intensified embarrassment for both him and the Royal Family.

Images raise questions

Among the newly highlighted material are three undated photographs showing Andrew kneeling over an unidentified woman whose face was redacted.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, Democratic Representative Ted Lieu questioned Attorney General Pam Bondi about the images. Referring to the redactions, he said: “You have now established that we – please put the photos back up – that we are looking at a sex trafficking victim.”

Bondi confirmed that the woman’s face had been obscured under congressional rules designed to protect victims.

Trade envoy claims

The Daily Express also reported on emails suggesting Andrew may have shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy between 2010 and 2011.

The correspondence allegedly included travel briefings and investment-related material from trips to Asia.

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic said it had referred the matter to police, who later confirmed they were assessing new claims.

Former business secretary Sir Vince Cable described Andrew’s reported conduct as “totally unacceptable” and called for it to be investigated.

Disputed photograph

The document release also included references to the well-known image of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home.

In a 2015 email exchange cited in the files, Maxwell wrote that she was “stating for the record as fact” that she introduced Andrew to Giuffre and that a photograph was taken.

Andrew has previously denied meeting Giuffre and, in his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, said: “I can tell you categorically I don’t remember meeting her at all. I do not remember a photograph being taken.”

Buckingham Palace dinner

Emails published in the tranche also appear to reference plans for a private dinner involving Epstein and individuals described as guests at Buckingham Palace in 2010, after Epstein’s conviction.

In one exchange, Epstein wrote “bp please,” in what the paper reports was a response to a suggestion of dining privately at the palace.

The documents do not confirm whether the dinner took place, but the correspondence has prompted renewed questions about Andrew’s contact with Epstein during that period.

Sources: Reporting by Daily Express; US Department of Justice documents.