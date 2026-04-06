Princess Diana once hoped to marry a different royal

A royal historian has revealed that Princess Diana may once have imagined a very different future within the Royal Family. Long before her engagement to Prince Charles, it was his younger brother she reportedly had in mind.

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The claim sheds new light on Diana’s early years and how her path into royal life unfolded.

Historian’s claim

According to the Daily Mail, historian Hugo Vickers wrote that Diana had expressed a clear ambition during her youth.

He said: “As a schoolgirl, Diana had a professed ambition: to marry her childhood playmate Prince Andrew. The truth is she hardly knew Charles, and called him ‘Sir’ until the day of their engagement.”

The account suggests her eventual marriage to Charles came despite limited familiarity in the early stages of their relationship.

Royal upbringing

Diana’s early life placed her firmly within royal circles. Raised at Park House on the Sandringham estate, she lived close to the royal family from a young age.

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This environment meant regular interaction with royal children, including Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her father’s role within the royal household further strengthened those ties, embedding the Spencer family within the monarchy’s inner orbit.

Familiar bond

Unlike her later relationship with Charles, Diana’s connection with Andrew developed through shared childhood experiences.

They were close in age and spent time together informally, which helped establish a sense of familiarity.

This contrast has been cited by commentators as a reason why Andrew may have once seemed a more natural match in her early years.

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A different outcome

Despite those early ambitions, Diana married Prince Charles in 1981 in a globally watched ceremony.

The marriage later faced significant challenges, including public scrutiny and personal differences, ultimately ending in separation and divorce.

Diana once reflected on the strain within the relationship, saying there were “three of us in this marriage,” referring to Camilla Parker Bowles.

Shifting narratives

In the years since, both Diana’s legacy and Prince Andrew’s public standing have evolved considerably.

While Diana remains one of the most admired figures in modern royal history, Andrew has faced ongoing controversy, which he has denied.

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The historian’s account offers an alternative perspective on Diana’s early hopes, highlighting how differently her story might have unfolded.

Sources: Daily Express, Daily Mail