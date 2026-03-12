Putin urges fast Iran de-escalation after Trump call

Russia says it is pushing for a political solution to the growing crisis involving Iran. A recent exchange between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was followed by a separate call with Iran’s president, highlighting Moscow’s attempt to position itself in the unfolding conflict.

The Kremlin said the Russian leader spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss the situation surrounding Iran, according to EFE, as cited by Agerpres and Digi24.ro.

Yuri Ushakov, a senior adviser to Putin, said the conversation lasted around an hour and was described as “frank” and “constructive.” During the discussion, the Russian president reportedly outlined “several proposals for a rapid political resolution of the Iranian conflict.”

The exchange marked the first direct conversation between the two leaders since 2026 and focused largely on the escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to the report.

Call with Tehran

A day after the discussion with Trump, Putin held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said.

It was the second conversation between the two leaders within five days, signaling ongoing diplomatic contact between Moscow and Tehran.

According to the Kremlin statement, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s stance in favor of easing tensions and resolving the conflict through political means. Pezeshkian, the statement said, thanked Moscow for its backing and “especially for the humanitarian aid provided to Iran.”

Earlier this week, Putin also expressed his “unwavering support” for the Islamic Republic following the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Ayatollah after the assassination of Ali Khamenei, the report said.

Sources: Digi24.ro, EFE, Agerpres