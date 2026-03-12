FBI warns Iran could launch drone attack on US West Coast

US law enforcement agencies have warned that Iran could potentially retaliate against American strikes by launching drone attacks against targets on the US West Coast.

According to ABC News, the FBI issued an alert to California police departments about a possible scenario involving unmanned aircraft launched from offshore.

The alert reportedly stated that US authorities had obtained information suggesting Iran could plan a surprise drone attack.

“We recently obtained information that Iran intended to launch a surprise attack using unmanned aircraft from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States in early February 2026, specifically against unspecified targets in California, should the United States launch strikes against Iran,” the FBI said in the bulletin cited by ABC News.

Officials noted that the information was limited and lacked details about specific targets or timing.

“We have no additional information regarding the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack,” the FBI said.

Rising tensions

The warning comes as the United States continues military operations against Iran.

Nearly two weeks ago, the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iranian targets, escalating tensions in the region.

Iran has responded with drone attacks against targets linked to the US and its allies in the Middle East.

Reuters previously reported that US intelligence officials believe Iran and groups allied with Tehran could attempt retaliatory actions against American interests.

Other drone threats

US security officials are also concerned about the growing use of drones by criminal groups.

According to a September 2025 intelligence bulletin reviewed by ABC News, Mexican drug cartels have increasingly used drones and could potentially target US forces or law enforcement along the southern border.

The report suggested that cartel leaders may have authorized attacks using explosive drones against US personnel, though this remains unconfirmed.

Trump’s response

Despite the warnings, US President Donald Trump said he was not worried about potential attacks inside the United States.

When asked by reporters whether Iran could escalate retaliation to include strikes on US soil, Trump responded: “No, I’m not.”

US officials continue to monitor the situation as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high.

Sources: Reuters, US Department of Homeland Security, ABC News