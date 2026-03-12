Trump and Putin speak as widening Iran war reshapes global diplomacy

The widening war with Iran is rippling through global diplomacy and energy markets.

Amid the escalating crisis, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone for about an hour on Monday, reopening a direct channel between Washington and Moscow at a tense moment in international politics. Digi24 reported the call, citing Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov and the Russian state news agency TASS.

It was the first publicly reported conversation between the two leaders in more than two months. Direct contact between Washington and Moscow has become rare during the overlapping wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Iran dominates discussion

According to the Kremlin summary cited by the Romanian outlet, the war with Iran was the main subject of the call.

Ushakov said the two leaders exchanged views on possible diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions. Those discussions included potential contacts with Gulf states and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Trump also outlined Washington’s assessment of the situation linked to ongoing US and Israeli military operations against Iran, Ushakov said.

Energy concerns surfaced during the conversation as well. The Kremlin aide said the discussion briefly mentioned Venezuela in relation to global oil supply and stability in energy markets.

The Kremlin summary has not yet been matched by a detailed readout from the White House.

Ukraine remains unresolved

The war in Ukraine was also addressed during the call, though it appeared to play a secondary role in the Kremlin’s account.

According to Ushakov, the two leaders discussed negotiations surrounding the conflict and developments along the front line. Moscow’s position, as described by the Kremlin aide, is that Russian battlefield progress should encourage Kyiv to move toward talks.

Trump allegedly expressed interest in ending the conflict through “a quick ceasefire and a long-term settlement.”

Diplomatic efforts around Ukraine have stalled repeatedly despite earlier proposals for negotiations and temporary ceasefires.

Energy concerns broaden agenda

The brief reference to Venezuela underscored wider anxiety about global energy markets as conflict spreads across several regions.

Oil prices have already reacted to the instability in the Middle East, and governments are closely watching for disruptions to supply routes and production.

Ushakov described the exchange between the two leaders as “serious, frank and constructive.” He added that Trump suggested such direct communication should take place regularly, with both sides indicating they were open to continuing the dialogue.

Sources: Digi24, TASS.