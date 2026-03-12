Ukraine forms new drone and air-defense regiments in National Guard

Ukraine is restructuring the organization of its National Guard as it adapts its military forces to the realities of modern warfare. Officials say lessons from the battlefield are shaping how combat units are organized.

Previously, National Guard combat formations largely operated as brigades and battalions within the wider framework of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Specialized capabilities such as drone teams, assault groups and air-defense elements were typically embedded within existing formations rather than structured as independent regiments.

The new approach formalizes those capabilities by creating dedicated formations designed around specific battlefield roles, reports the Kyiv Post.

New units announced

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Tuesday, March 10, that Ukraine has established new combat regiments within the National Guard, according to reporting by the Kyiv Post.

The newly created formations include regiments dedicated to unmanned systems, assault operations and a separate unit responsible for airspace protection.

Klymenko said the decision was driven by operational experience gained during the war and the increasing role of modern technologies in combat.

“The main goal is to strengthen units’ capabilities on the battlefield, scale the use of modern technologies and improve the effectiveness of countering aerial threats,” Klymenko wrote on social media.

He added that many Interior Ministry units are currently engaged in combat on the front line, making continuous evaluation of military tactics and force structure essential.

