Putin wants Russians to have more children – now Russia has hit a two-century low birth rate

Russia is facing a deepening demographic crisis as birth rates continue to decline sharply.

New estimates suggest government efforts to reverse the trend have so far failed, reports United24 Media.

Historic decline

Russia’s birth rate has dropped to its lowest level in more than two centuries.

According to United24Media, citing The Moscow Times, around 272,000 babies were born in the first quarter of 2026.

This marks a 6% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Demographers say the figure is even lower than previous historic lows recorded in recent years.

Long-term fall

The decline is part of a broader downward trend.

According to United24Media, births have now fallen for 11 consecutive years.

Compared to 2021, the number of births has dropped by 12.5%.

When measured against the 2014 peak, the decline reaches nearly 40%.

Policy efforts falter

The Kremlin has introduced multiple measures aimed at boosting population growth.

According to United24Media, these include campaigns promoting large families and restrictions on abortion.

President Vladimir Putin has also set targets to increase fertility rates in the coming years.

However, current data suggests these efforts have not reversed the trend.

Fertility rates drop

The total fertility rate continues to fall below replacement levels.

According to United24Media, the average number of children per woman stood at 1.418 in 2025.

This is significantly lower than figures recorded a decade earlier.

Officials aim to raise this number to 1.6 by 2030 and 1.8 by 2036.

Wider demographic impact

Russia’s population has been shrinking as deaths outpace births.

According to United24Media, around 4 million people were lost between 2018 and 2024.

Government-funded programmes worth billions have attempted to address the issue.

Some initiatives have faced scrutiny, including investigations into misuse of funds.

Data concerns

Official statistics on population trends have become harder to access.

According to United24Media, Russia classified key demographic data in 2025, limiting public reporting.

Analysts now rely on independent estimates to track changes.

The ongoing decline highlights the scale of the country’s demographic challenge.

Sources: United24Media, The Moscow Times