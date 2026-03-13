Putin’s ally on trial: ICC opens investigation into Belarus over crimes against humanity

The preliminary investigation showed”reasonable basis to believe that Rome Statute crimes were committed”.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has launched a new investigation linked to Belarus, raising the prospect that senior officials could face scrutiny over alleged abuses.

The decision marks a significant step in international legal efforts related to Belarus, where opposition figures and rights groups have long accused authorities of widespread repression.

Legal case begins

ICC announced on March 12 that its prosecutor has opened a formal investigation into possible crimes against humanity connected to Belarus.

Although Belarus itself is not a member of the ICC, Lithuania is a member state and referred the case to the court. Lithuanian authorities argued that aspects of the alleged crimes occurred on Lithuanian territory.

According to a statement from the prosecutor’s office, investigators determined there is “a reasonable basis to believe that Rome Statute crimes were committed at least in part on the territory of the Republic of Lithuania.”

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is the treaty that establishes four core international crimes, including crimes against humanity.

Allegations outlined

Lithuania’s referral alleges that senior Belarusian political, law enforcement and military leaders were involved in crimes against humanity against the country’s civilian population.

The accusations include deportation, persecution and other inhumane acts targeting civilians.

Prosecutors said there is also “reasonable basis to believe that the coercive acts leading to deportation constituted a course of conduct against actual or perceived opponents of the Government of Belarus.”

Arrest warrant for Putin

On 17 March 2023, following an investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and he Russian commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

They are suspected of war crimes of unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children in Russian occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russia is not a member of the ICC either.

Sources: ICC statement, The Kyiv Independent