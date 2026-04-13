Putin’s Easter truce is over — but there was not much of a truce

Both sides accuse each other of breaking it.

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Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, surprised everyone by announcing a truce in Ukraine in honor of Orthodow Easter this past weekend.

But it seems like, the word “truce” might be an overstatement of what actually happened.

According to Reuters, The General Staff of Ukraine’s military said Russia violated the truce approximately 7700 times, during the 32-hour window.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims Ukraine broke the truce almost 2000 times.

Blocking recovery of fallen soldiers

Acccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russian violations of the truce included:

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1355 artillery shellings

115 assaults operations

6226 drone attacks.

According to Reuters, a Ukrainian soldier said at an Easter service, that Russian reconnaissance drones circled the area around the city of Zaporizhzhia, making it impossible for Ukraine to recover the bodies of fallen soldiers.

Ambulace hit by drone

According to the Ukrainian state-run media, United24Media, an ambulance was the target of a Russian drone attack in the Sumy region. Three medics were injured.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sunday, that the truce was a “humanitarian gesture” from Putin, but emphazised that Russia would continue its attacks when the truce ended at midnight between Sunday and Monday, local time.

In 2025, Putin also announced an Easter truce, and just like this year, both sides accused each other of breaking it.

Sources; Reuters, United24Media, Al Jazeera