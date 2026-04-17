Dagens.com
Homepage News Putin’s impossible demands force the Russian army to pull from...

Putin’s impossible demands force the Russian army to pull from its strategic reserves

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Putin, Russia, soldiers, conscripts
Alvago, miss.cabul / Shutterstock.com

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is amassing 20,000 troops for a new offensive, but it is unlikely to make any difference.

Others are reading now

Drone alert: Russian UAV breaches Romanian airspace during Ukraine strike

Russian crypto-exchange loses $13M in hack, suspects “hostile states”

Russia may be preparing to draw on strategic reserves as its campaign in eastern Ukraine struggles to meet expectations, according to Ukrainian intelligence officials.

The move comes amid mounting pressure on Moscow’s forces, which have faced persistent setbacks and rising losses in recent months.

Kyiv says the shift reflects deeper structural challenges in Russia’s military approach.

Mounting pressure

Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (GUR), told the Financial Times on April 16 that Moscow could deploy about 20,000 additional troops from its reserves to southeastern Ukraine.

Also read

War in Iran is driving a surge in emissions, with millions of tons of CO2 released in weeks

The reasons gas prices stay high at the pump

He said Russia currently has around 680,000 personnel in the theater and is aiming to seize the entire Donbas region by September 2026, according to the Financial Times.

The assessment aligns with reports from Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets, who said reserve units are already being sent toward Oleksandrivka and Zaporizhzhia.

Strained strategy

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) these deployments appear to be taking place away from Russia’s main operational focus in the Donetsk region, suggesting a broader attempt to stabilize multiple fronts.

ISW points to a combination of rising casualty rates and declining recruitment as key challenges undermining Russia’s reliance on large-scale assault tactics.

Such tactics, often involving repeated waves of attacks, have become harder to sustain under current conditions.

Deadlines missed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 10 that Russian forces had aimed to capture Druzhkivka, Kostyantynivka, and Pokrovsk by the end of April 2026.

While Pokrovsk has reportedly been taken, advances toward the other two cities have fallen short.

Repeated missed deadlines have highlighted what Kyiv describes as overly ambitious planning by Russian commanders.

Limited impact

Even if deployed, the additional 20,000 soldiers are unlikely to significantly change battlefield dynamics.

Ukrainian officials note that this figure is smaller than Russia’s estimated monthly casualties, limiting its strategic effect.

The development underscores the continuing difficulties facing Moscow as the war grinds on.

Sources: Financial Times, Ukrainian GUR, statements by Volodymyr Zelensky, Institute for the Study of War

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

India’s biggest bank blocks payments for Russian oil

Ukraine regains over 400 square kilometers from Russian occupation

4,000 kilometers of Ukrainian roads to be covered with nets in 2026

Ads by MGDK