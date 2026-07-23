Putin’s state nuclear giant expands influence into Germany

Germany approves nuclear deal tied to Putin as critics warn of security risks.

Germany has approved a controversial expansion of nuclear fuel production that will rely on Russian technology, despite warnings about espionage, sabotage and Moscow’s influence over critical European infrastructure.

According to Onet, Advanced Nuclear Fuels, known as ANF, has received permission to manufacture Russian-designed hexagonal fuel assemblies at its facility in Lingen, Lower Saxony. Production will use licences and technical expertise connected to Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation that reports directly to President Vladimir Putin.

Federal authorities concluded that the security risks were manageable following an official assessment. Lower Saxony therefore lacked the legal grounds needed to reject the application, even though senior regional officials remain openly opposed to the arrangement.

Russian technology enters German nuclear production

ANF intends to produce fuel assemblies designed for Russian-built nuclear reactors. Cooperation with Rosatom will provide access to the licences and technology required for the manufacturing process.

Rosatom’s political and military connections have made the decision particularly sensitive. Critics argue that allowing Russian state-linked technology into a German nuclear facility could create opportunities for intelligence gathering or interference.

Lower Saxony’s Environment Minister Christian Meyer has repeatedly challenged the project and questioned the federal government’s assessment.

“I have always said that I consider business relations and close cooperation with Putin’s nuclear company to be fundamentally flawed,” Meyer said.

“Ukraine has also warned against cooperation with Rosatom, particularly because the company is directly subordinate to Putin, involved in military operations and accused of serious human rights violations.”

Minister questions federal security assessment

German security services have issued repeated warnings about hybrid threats targeting critical infrastructure since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meyer said those warnings were difficult to reconcile with the decision to approve the Lingen project.

“Personally, I cannot understand the current federal government’s security assessment, especially in light of the security services’ strong warnings about hybrid threats, particularly when critical infrastructure is involved,” he said.

Federal inspectors nevertheless rated the threat as moderate. Their conclusion left the regional government with no legal basis for blocking the permit.

Approval has been granted without an expiry date, although the company must comply with extensive security requirements.

Russian personnel barred from unrestricted access

Employees of Russian nuclear companies will not be allowed unrestricted entry to the ANF site. Any permitted visit must take place under the supervision of regulatory personnel.

Machinery operating under Russian licences will undergo external inspections to verify its technical safety. Uranium-containing material originating from Russia must also be monitored for signs of interference or manipulation.

Authorities have presented the restrictions as safeguards against foreign influence while allowing production to proceed. Critics remain concerned that contractual and technological dependence could still give Rosatom indirect leverage over operations inside the German nuclear industry.

Rosatom remains deeply tied to the Kremlin

Rosatom occupies a central position in Russia’s state structure and oversees civilian nuclear activities alongside projects linked to the country’s military sector.

Western sanctions have targeted numerous Russian industries since the war in Ukraine began, but cooperation involving nuclear technology has proved harder to unwind. Several European countries still operate Russian-designed reactors and depend on compatible fuel supplies.

Approval for the Lingen facility means German authorities will now attempt to balance that industrial demand with tighter controls intended to limit the risks associated with a company under Putin’s direct authority.