Trump impersonated by rally attendee during speech as clip goes viral

Of course, we don’t know how Trump’s reaction to the clip, but we’re going out on a limb and guessing he is not happy…

Political campaigns spend countless hours trying to control exactly what voters see. Every camera angle is mapped out, and the background crowd is carefully managed.

Sometimes, though, the perfect picture falls apart on live television.

Donald Trump held a rally in Marietta, Georgia, on Wednesday, but as the president was talking on stage, viewers noticed something highly unusual happening right over the candidate’s shoulder.

A tall man in a dark suit was putting on a show.

A visual distraction

As Trump was saying that more money was being invested in the United States now than ever before and praising the job numbers, the man sat directly behind Trump with his hands up in the air.

The attendee then started swinging his hands back and forth before rocking his head side to side as well as mouthing like he was repeating Trump’s words.

Journalist Aaron Parnas highlighted the strange moment on his show, The Parnas Perspective.

“That’s the president right there being mocked incessantly by an attendee at his own rally who’s not too happy,” Parnas said during his broadcast.

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Struggling to finish

The mocking attendee has proven to be just one of the things Trump would probably want to do without following the political gathering.

Viewers also noticed the president sweating heavily as the long rally continued into the evening, sparking renewed focus on 80-year-old Trump’s health.

The event left a negative impression on observers. “The president of the United States had a pretty rough night,” Parnas concluded.