Renee Good’s family reacts Alex Pretti killing

‘Trust your own eyes,’ Good family says after second Minneapolis death.

The family of Renee Good has reacted publicly to the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse who was fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis on January 24.

Pretti’s death occurred in the same city where Good, a mother of three, was killed by an ICE agent on January 7. The two deaths, separated by less than three weeks, have heightened tensions and renewed scrutiny of federal enforcement activity in Minnesota.

In a statement released through their attorneys on January 25, Good’s family described the latest incident as “terrifying, deeply disturbing, and heartbreaking.”

‘Trust your own eyes’

The family said Pretti was killed while exercising constitutionally protected rights.

“Yet another U.S. citizen [has lost] their life while taking part in the time-honored and Constitutionally protected activity of being present to observe and peacefully advocate for their beliefs,” the statement said.

They urged the public to assess the evidence themselves.

“We urge all Americans to trust their own eyes as they interpret the horrific video, and to call for an absolute end to ICE activity in Minneapolis,” the family said, adding that enforcement actions had “gone too far and strayed far beyond its stated mission.”

“We call for a complete and immediate end to the ICE invasion of this beautiful American city,” they added.

Conflicting accounts

Following the shooting, the Department of Homeland Security said Pretti “approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun” and “violently resisted” attempts to disarm him, prompting an agent to fire “defensive shots,” according to a statement posted on X.

However, video footage verified by The New York Times appears to challenge that account.

The footage shows Pretti standing among protesters with both hands visible, holding his phone, as agents used pepper spray.

He does not appear to be holding or drawing a weapon as officers forced him to the ground.

Family response

In a separate statement shared by the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, Pretti’s parents rejected the federal account.

“We are heartbroken but also very angry,” Michael and Susan Pretti said. “The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting.”

“Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs,” they added.

Earlier killing

Pretti’s death follows the January 7 killing of Renee Good.

Federal officials claimed she attempted to weaponize her vehicle, a version of events disputed by local officials and her family.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Good’s death a homicide.

Sources: The New York Times, Department of Homeland Security, Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, People