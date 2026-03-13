Putin flies 13 tons of medical aid to Iran

Russia and Iran have drawn steadily closer in recent years.

In 2025, the two nations formalised their relationship with a long-term strategic partnership agreement designed to expand cooperation in areas such as politics, trade, energy and security.

Aid shipment announced

Russia has now sent 13 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations cited by Digi24.

The shipment consists of medicines transported by air as part of a humanitarian operation ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

Officials said the delivery was organised “in accordance with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emergency Situations Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov.”

The medical supplies were first flown to Azerbaijan before being transferred onward to Iranian authorities.

Route through Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan acted as an intermediary in the operation, receiving the cargo before facilitating its delivery to Iran.

According to the ministry, aviation units from Russia’s emergency service handled the transport of the medicines.

The aid was then passed to the relevant Iranian government bodies responsible for distribution.

The shipment was reported by the Spanish news agency EFE and cited by Russian state news agency TASS.

Tehran thanks Moscow

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its assistance during a phone conversation with Putin earlier this week.

During the call, he expressed gratitude for “the support provided, especially for humanitarian aid.”

Russia has not confirmed whether it provides Iran with military assistance or intelligence, but Moscow has acknowledged continued political and humanitarian backing for Tehran.

Support for new leadership

The aid delivery comes shortly after political changes in Iran’s leadership.

Putin recently expressed “his unwavering support” for the Islamic Republic following the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new ayatollah.

Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of former leader Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated.

