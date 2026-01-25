Reports: Russian spies turning on each other over power abuse and corruption

Allegedly, the problems intensified following the expulsion of more than 700 diplomats.

Others are reading now

A wave of internal complaints has surfaced within Russia’s intelligence community at a time of unusual strain. The reports suggest that pressure from abroad has sharpened rivalries at home, exposing alleged misconduct and deep resentment among former colleagues.

What has emerged points to a service grappling with fallout from events far beyond its control.

Intelligence in turmoil

According to reporting by The Insider, a series of anonymous complaints circulating within Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service describe a pattern of alleged misconduct that extends across personnel management, procurement, and discipline.

The letters, sent to senior officials in Moscow, portray an organization struggling with internal rivalries and weakened oversight following the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from Western countries.

The allegations collectively point to senior officers abusing their authority to reward allies, marginalize rivals, and extract informal benefits from subordinates, including through foreign assignments and internal appointments.

Also read

Other claims describe corruption in recruitment and contracting, with officers allegedly soliciting bribes or overseeing projects that were poorly executed but escaped serious investigation.

Additional complaints cited by The Insider accuse some SVR personnel of behavior that could expose the service to reputational or security risks abroad, including misconduct while posted overseas and the misuse of official resources at home. None of the claims have been independently verified, and in several cases internal reviews reportedly found no formal violations.

The expulsion thatgot the ball rolling

According to The Insider, tensions intensified after more than 700 Russian diplomats were expelled from foreign postings, many of them intelligence officers. The outlet reported on January 21 that the sudden loss of overseas roles left hundreds without clear career paths.

With few vacancies in friendly countries or state companies, some officers reportedly turned on each other. Anonymous letters were sent to the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, and to Russia’s presidential administration, outlining alleged abuses and internal feuds.

Abroad and beyond

The internal turmoil coincides with arrests overseas. German prosecutors recently detained a woman holding Ukrainian and German citizenship on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Also read

Authorities in Berlin allege she gathered information on Ukraine and Germany’s defence and drone sectors, and assisted a Russian embassy officer using false identities, highlighting continued pressure on Moscow’s intelligence network.

Sources: The Insider, German prosecutors, United24Media