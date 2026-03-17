Son of top Russian spy chief cashes in as Putin turns off the internet

Control of information has long been a central pillar of Russian politics, shaping how the government manages public opinion and maintains authority.

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From traditional media to digital platforms, the Kremlin has steadily expanded its ability to monitor, filter and restrict what citizens can see and share.

In recent years, that control has increasingly shifted online, where new systems allow authorities to block services, track communications and limit access to information.

Now, an investigation suggests that this growing system of digital control may also be generating enormous profits for individuals connected to Russia’s security elite.

Billion-dollar business

According to investigative journalist Andrei Zakharov, cited by Digi24, the son of a senior FSB official has risen to a top position in a major Russian tech company linked to internet control.

Boris Korolev, the son of First Deputy FSB Director Sergei Korolev, is reported to be a senior executive at “X Holding,” a company involved in surveillance and censorship technology.

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The company supplies equipment used in Russia’s SORM system, which monitors communications, as well as tools used to block websites and online services.

Rapid rise

Leaked data suggests Korolev began his career running a small startup but quickly advanced.

By 2023, at the age of 27, he had become first deputy general director of X Holding, when the company reported revenues of around 163 billion rubles.

By 2025, the company had grown into one of Russia’s largest IT firms, with revenues exceeding 260 billion rubles.

His rise reportedly followed the death of the company’s previous owner, Anton Cherepeynikov, who died at age 40 under unclear circumstances.

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Links to surveillance systems

X Holding is closely tied to Russia’s expanding digital control infrastructure.

It provides equipment for systems used by authorities to monitor internet and phone communications, as well as technology deployed by the state regulator Roskomnadzor to restrict online content.

The Russian government has reportedly allocated tens of billions of rubles to expand these systems.

Wealth and assets

Investigations cited by Digi24 also point to significant wealth within the Korolev family.

Reports claim that properties worth hundreds of millions of rubles have been registered to family members, including luxury apartments and a villa near Moscow.

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The family is also said to own high-end vehicles and has reportedly used private jets.

Expanding internet controls

The findings come as Russia continues to tighten its grip on the internet.

Authorities have blocked platforms such as WhatsApp and introduced restrictions on others, while promoting state-controlled alternatives.

In some regions, mobile internet access has been limited, with users restricted to a list of approved websites.

Experts cited in the report suggest Russia could move toward a fully controlled “whitelist” internet system within the next few years, alongside expanded surveillance technologies.

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Sources: Digi24, The Insider, Vazhnye Istorii