Republicans lose seat in Trump’s own territory

A closely watched local race in Florida has delivered an unexpected result in a high-profile Republican area.

The outcome is drawing attention as both parties prepare for upcoming national elections.

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Democrats secured a victory in Florida’s 87th district, the area that includes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, according to projections cited by Digi24.ro and News.ro. Candidate Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples, flipping a seat previously held by the GOP.

The result carries symbolic weight given the district’s association with Trump, who frequently spends time at his Palm Beach property.

Symbolic victory

The Democratic Party highlighted the win as a notable breakthrough in a traditionally Republican stronghold.

“Democrats just recaptured Trump’s Mar-a-Lago constituency!” the party wrote on X, pointing to the political significance of the result.

The local vote comes eight months before the US midterm elections in November, where control of Congress is expected to be closely contested.

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According to Digi24.ro, Democrats have performed strongly in several recent midterm-related contests, including in areas typically seen as Republican-leaning.

Voting debate

The election also drew attention to Donald Trump’s stance on voting methods. Despite repeatedly criticising mail-in voting, he cast his ballot remotely in the Florida race, Reuters reported.

Public records from Palm Beach County confirm Trump voted by mail in the special election.

At a recent event, he reiterated his position.

He said: “Voting by mail is mail fraud. I call it mail fraud and we have to do something about all of this. And it’s part of Homeland Security.”

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Policy push

Trump has been advocating for new nationwide voting rules, including stricter requirements for voter registration.

He has called on Republican allies to link funding for the Department of Homeland Security to the passage of the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote.

The proposal also includes limits on mail-in voting, allowing it only in specific circumstances such as illness or military service.

A White House spokesperson said the plan includes “common sense exceptions” but opposes widespread mail voting.

Experts, however, note that voter fraud in the United States remains rare, including in mail-in systems, due to safeguards built into the electoral process.

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Sources: Digi24.ro, News.ro, Reuters