Kim Jong-un issues stark nuclear warning to US

Concerns over North Korea’s weapons programme have resurfaced as estimates suggest a growing arsenal.

Analysts believe Pyongyang continues to expand its capabilities, raising fresh questions about regional stability.

Others are reading now

As of 2025, experts estimate North Korea possesses around 50 nuclear weapons, with enough fissile material produced annually for several more. The country is also thought to maintain a large chemical weapons stockpile, adding to international unease.

Against this backdrop, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has defended his country’s nuclear ambitions while sharply criticising the United States, according to the Daily Express.

Nuclear path set

Kim framed nuclear weapons as central to national security and development, rejecting past diplomatic efforts.

He said: “Today’s reality clearly demonstrates the legitimacy of our nation’s strategic choice and decision to reject the enemies’ sweet talk and permanently secure our nuclear arsenal.”

The remarks appear to reference failed 2019 talks with former US President Donald Trump, after which Pyongyang increased missile production.

Also read

Kim signalled that the country’s direction would not change.

He said: “We will continue to firmly consolidate our status as a nuclear-armed state as an irreversible course, while aggressively stepping up our struggle against hostile forces.”

Global criticism

In his address, Kim accused Washington of destabilising actions beyond the Korean peninsula. He did not directly mention Iran but referred broadly to US military behaviour.

He said: “The United States and its allies are constantly bringing nuclear strategic assets into the areas surrounding our country, shaking the foundations of regional security.”

The Daily Express reported that Kim described US actions as “state terrorism and aggression” worldwide, presenting his country’s military build-up as a response.

Also read

Shifting message

Kim also suggested North Korea now sees itself as a power capable of deterrence rather than vulnerability.

He said: “I affirm that our nation is no longer a country under threat – we now possess the power to pose a threat if necessary.”

He linked the nuclear programme to broader national progress.

He said: “The solid construction of the nuclear shield firmly guarantees and drives the development of all sectors of the country, including the economy and culture, as well as the improvement of the people’s lives.”

Sources: Daily Express