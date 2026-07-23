Researchers expose hidden Chinese and Russian tracking code in US military apps

Russian companies developed two of the military apps outright.

Smartphones hold our deepest secrets. Civilians usually just face aggressive advertising when downloading a new program, but when soldiers carry devices onto bases, hidden software becomes a major threat.

Hidden in plain sight

Researchers recently investigated mobile apps built specifically for American military personnel, uncovering a massive trail of data flowing to unexpected places.

According to Onet, a joint study from Purdue University and West Point found these programs quietly collect sensitive information. The findings appeared in a prominent privacy journal.

The team examined 242 apps aimed at soldiers and their families. These included fitness trackers, uniform guides, and barracks review platforms.

Foreign code uncovered

Four in ten programs grabbed more personal details than their official store descriptions admitted. Researchers also found foreign software embedded within the code.

Over 13 percent of the tested apps contained foreign elements, according to The Insider. This included hidden modules linked to Chinese and Russian developers.

Investigators found Huawei components in a dozen different apps. United States authorities officially labeled the Chinese tech firm a national security threat back in 2020.

Russian companies developed two of the military apps outright. Those specific programs also ran Russian advertising services in the background.

Silent tracking threat

The team did not catch data leaking directly to Beijing or Moscow. But they warned that hostile developers could easily update these modules from afar.

A silent update could activate location tracking across thousands of military devices overnight. It could also scoop up unique phone identifiers.

Sometimes the creators had no idea what lurked in their own software. The Insider highlighted a former army sergeant who built a popular barracks review app.

He was completely shocked to learn his platform contained Huawei components. The foreign code had slipped in through a common third-party notification tool.

Taking fast action

The developer immediately rebuilt his system to strip out the Chinese software. He then alerted his users about the security fix.

Most troops remain completely unaware of the digital danger. To gauge their knowledge, the study surveyed 103 people tied to the armed forces.

The vast majority admitted that hostile foreign code worried them deeply, yet they could not identify which programs actually posed a risk.

According to the findings, 84 percent of respondents use at least one app that actively harvests sensitive personal data.

Sources: The Insider, Onet, Proceedings on Privacy Enhancing Technologies, Purdue University,