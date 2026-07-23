Ousted Minister of Defense offered new top role by Zelenskyy

“Mykhailo is in the team,” Zelenskyy stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stepped forward to keep one of his most prominent figures in government.

Speaking alongside visiting Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Kyiv, the Ukrainian leader announced a fresh proposal for former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Suspilne reports.

The move follows days of uncertainty after Fedorov stepped down from his defense post, prompting peaceful street protests in Kyiv where crowds demanded his return.

Zelenskyy made it clear that he wants to keep the technology leader close to the center of power. He wants him to focus directly on cutting-edge military technology.

“Mykhailo is in the team,” Zelenskyy stated, according to Suspilne. “I offered him several positions, without going into the details of all our meetings: the latest position is Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Military Innovation, and this is very important because there must be coordination of innovations with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, with the leadership, with the Commander-in-Chief of our army, with the President.”

Aligning the front line

The president emphasized that such cross-institutional alignment “can be done and must be done every day.”

Earlier, Zelenskyy had teased a new role by offering Fedorov “a decent position in government that would allow uniting the technological component of our state.” At that point, official details remained scarce.

The new role aims to link frontline tech adaptations directly to high-level strategic decisions. Ukraine has increasingly relied on rapid drone production and digital warfare systems on the battlefield.

Waves of change

The offer arrives amidst broader government changes in Kyiv. Earlier in July, a wider Cabinet reshuffle led to the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, leaving top ministers serving in acting roles while parliament works through replacements.

During that transition, public frustration bubbled up over Fedorov’s sudden departure from the Defense Ministry. Protesters took to the streets with signs calling for his quick return.

By creating this specialized position, Ukrainian leadership hopes to stabilize the defense establishment while keeping its tech push moving forward.