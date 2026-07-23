Ukraine busts rogue soldier planting car bomb for Russian intelligence

The botched assassination attempt was not his only crime.

When soldiers abandon their posts, they usually just want to hide from the frontline.

But sometimes, a desperate search for cash leads them straight to the enemy.

Now, one local deserter’s dangerous side hustle has ended in a high-stakes sting operation.

Caught in the act

Counterintelligence officers from the Security Service of Ukraine swooped in on a suspect in Mykolaiv just as he was planting a hidden bomb under a military vehicle.

According to the SSU website cited by Militarnyi, the intended target was a member of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Investigators revealed the attacker was actually a deserter. He originally served in a military unit from the Bashtanka district before going rogue.

After walking away from his post, the man scoured Telegram for ways to earn quick cash. Russian operatives quickly recruited him.

A deadly assignment

The new recruit followed strict orders from his handler. He tracked the target’s daily movements and eventually confirmed he was ready to strike.

His Russian contact provided the exact coordinates for a secret stash in the city. This hidden cache held an improvised explosive device, which the agent retrieved and carried to the target’s vehicle.

But Ukrainian security forces were already watching the scene unfold. Officers arrested the man before he could trigger a deadly blast.

Smuggling satellite gear

The botched assassination attempt was not his only crime. Officials discovered he was also setting up Starlink satellite terminals for enemy troops.

The SSU noted that Russian forces desperately needed this equipment. They planned to use the gear to coordinate drone and missile strikes across the southern front.

The deserter registered the first terminal under his own name. Then, he tried to expand the smuggling operation using extreme methods.

Investigators say he paid ten people struggling with drug addiction to use their passport details. He even dragged his own wife into the illegal scheme.

Facing life behind bars

Authorities immediately seized his smartphone and blocked the active satellite accounts.

The suspect now sits in a jail cell without the option of bail. He faces severe criminal charges, including high treason and attempted terrorism.

If a judge convicts him, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. The state would also confiscate all his earthly property.

Sources: Security Service of Ukraine, Militarnyi