Rising gas prices put pressure on US economy amid war

A decision by Washington to briefly ease restrictions on Russian oil has sparked debate as energy markets react to conflict in the Middle East.

US officials say the move is intended to stabilize global supply and calm rising fuel prices.

Others are reading now

According to Reuters, officials in the Trump administration defended a temporary waiver related to Russian oil shipments bound for India.

The measure allows cargoes that had already departed Russian ports to continue their voyages and reach Indian refineries over the next month.

Oil market pressure

According to HotNews, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said the decision was aimed at preventing disruptions in the global energy supply.

Speaking to NBC, Waltz described the measure as “a 30-day pause to allow, which is just kind of a matter of common sense, for the millions and millions of barrels of oil that are sitting on ships to go to Indian refineries.”

Officials argue that blocking those deliveries mid-route could have tightened supply at a time when global markets are already under pressure.

Also read

Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN the waiver could help “alleviate this fear of oil shortages, mitigate the price spikes and the concerns that we’re seeing in the market.”

Prices climbing

Fuel costs in the United States have risen since the outbreak of war in the Middle East, adding pressure to the domestic economy.

Data from the American Automobile Association, cited by Reuters, shows the national average price for regular gasoline reached $3.32 per gallon friday. That is 11 percent higher than the previous week and the highest level since September 2024.

Diesel prices have also surged. The national average stood at $4.33 per gallon, up 15 percent compared with a week earlier and the highest level since November 2023.

Political stakes

Wright said the price increases are driven largely by market expectations rather than an actual shortage of fuel.

Also read

“We think this is a small price to pay to get to a world where energy prices return to their original levels,” Wright said on “Fox News Sunday.”

He added that rising prices are based on “fear and perception” that the conflict involving Iran could last longer than expected.

President Donald Trump has suggested the war will be brief. In an interview with Reuters last week, he said gasoline prices would “come down very quickly” once the conflict ends.

Political analysts say a sustained increase in fuel prices could pose a challenge for Republicans ahead of the November midterm elections, when control of Congress will be contested.

Sources: Reuters, American Automobile Association