King Charles visits Dorset brewery following England’s World Cup semi-final loss

Sports defeats have a unique way of bringing a whole nation together in shared grief.

When a country’s beloved team suffers a heartbreaking loss on the global stage, even the most prominent figures find themselves needing a little comfort. A bit of lighthearted humor often proves to be the perfect antidote to a collective national hangover, reports The Express.

A royal pint

England’s World Cup dreams crashed on Wednesday night after a dramatic semi-final loss to Argentina, who scored two late goals to secure their spot in the final against Spain. The next day, the British public was still reeling from the disappointment.

King Charles perfectly matched the national mood during a visit to a Dorset brewery. Alongside Queen Camilla, the monarch stopped by the Hall and Woodhouse brewery in Blandford Forum to try his hand at bartending.

Cheers and applause erupted from the crowd as the King successfully poured a pint of Fursty Ferret, a popular local ale. Before raising his glass for a sip, he looked at the onlookers with a wry smile.

Addressing the room, King Charles offered a perfect seven-word response to the sports heartbreak. According to The Express, the monarch joked, “Maybe it’s a good day to drown a few sorrows.”

Dealing with failure

The King was not the only royal reacting to the sports drama. Far away in Bangkok, his sister, Princess Anne, was carrying out a tour of Thailand when the news broke.

Anne spoke to children and organizers at a sporting event, where she met former England player Emile Heskey. She used the opportunity to talk about the deeper lessons of athletics.

According to The Express, she told the crowd, “I know the value of football, and I know the value of sport in so many different ways. It’s not just about competition.”

She added that sports build confidence, teamwork, and the ability to handle both victory and defeat. Addressing the guests from the Liverpool Football Club Foundation, she said, “we’re having to deal with failure this morning and some of you didn’t get much sleep, so I apologise.”

Meanwhile, Prince William shared his own disappointment. The Prince of Wales admitted he was “gutted” but remained proud of the players, though the loss meant cancelling his planned trip to the final in New Jersey.

Sources: The Express