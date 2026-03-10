Putin offers oil and gas to Europe again — but demands something in return

Europe once depended heavily on Russian energy, with pipelines delivering oil and natural gas across the continent for decades.

Others are reading now

But after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the relationship collapsed. Sanctions, damaged pipelines and shifting alliances forced Europe to look elsewhere for fuel.

Now the Kremlin is signaling that the door to Russian energy could reopen, if European countries are willing to change course.

Kremlin offer

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow would be prepared to resume supplying oil and natural gas to European markets.

However, the Kremlin leader stressed that any renewed energy partnership would require clear political signals from European governments and companies.

“We are ready to cooperate with the Europeans, but we need them to give us signals that they are ready and willing,” Putin said during a government meeting discussing the global hydrocarbon market.

Also read

He added that Russia had never rejected cooperation with Europe.

“If European companies, European buyers, suddenly decide to reorient themselves and guarantee us a sustainable and stable collaboration, regardless of the political situation (…), we have never refused,” he said.

Energy tensions

Russia was for years one of the European Union’s largest energy suppliers, particularly for Germany and several Eastern European countries.

That relationship changed dramatically after the invasion of Ukraine, when many EU states began reducing their reliance on Russian oil and gas.

The sector has since been hit by extensive Western sanctions.

Also read

Pipelines disrupted

Two major routes that once carried Russian energy into Europe are no longer functioning.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines were damaged in 2022 in an act of sabotage blamed on a Ukrainian commando.

Meanwhile, the Druzhba oil pipeline running through Ukraine was damaged earlier this year during a Russian attack, triggering diplomatic tensions between Kyiv, Budapest and Bratislava.

Shift to new markets

Since losing much of the European market, Russia has redirected large portions of its oil and gas exports to countries including India, Turkey and China.

Despite tensions with the EU, Putin said Russia would continue supplying energy to Hungary and Slovakia, describing them as “reliable partners.”

Also read

The Kremlin leader’s comments come as global energy markets are experiencing renewed pressure.

Oil prices have climbed sharply following the escalation of the war involving Iran, where U.S. and Israeli strikes have disrupted supply routes in the Persian Gulf.

On Monday, global oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel.

Sources: Digi24, News.ro