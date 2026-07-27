Russia and US maintain dialogue as Ukraine proposes potential air truce

Finding a path to end a bitter conflict often starts with quiet conversations behind closed doors.

Rumors of fresh proposals can create sudden hope, but turning whispers into real peace takes time and cooperation from both sides, reports Reuters.

Pushing for peace

American and Ukrainian officials have reportedly been discussing a brand new proposal for a targeted air ceasefire. The plan aims to halt aerial strikes across the region as part of a broader push to kickstart stalled peace negotiations.

According to a Ukrainian source speaking to Reuters, the proposal would be formally presented to Russia to jumpstart talks. Previous ceasefire offers were flatly rejected by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Still, some officials believe that mounting economic pressure from ongoing drone and missile attacks might force Moscow to rethink its stance.

Ukraine is actively working with Western partners to refine the strategy ahead of high-level meetings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner this week, and he is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

Waiting on facts

The Kremlin is treating the reports with extreme caution. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov brushed off the news during a weekend briefing, calling the claims unverified media rumors.

“We do not know how credible these reports are or where they come from. These are newspaper reports and nothing more. Therefore, it is premature to comment on them at this stage,” Peskov stated, according to the Interfax news agency.

Peskov emphasized that Moscow will evaluate any new peace plan based strictly on its own strategic goals. “We have heard statements that some new formulas may be possible. We still need to learn more about them,” Peskov said.

He made it clear that Russian leadership is waiting to see formal details before making any moves. “And, over time, some formulas or proposals will probably be put forward. What happens next will depend on how closely they correspond to our interests,” Peskov added.

Moscow maintains open communication channels with Washington, hoping envoys Witkoff and Kushner will visit Russia soon. Even so, diplomatic momentum has slowed in recent months as international attention shifted toward the war in Iran.

Sources: Reuters, Interfax