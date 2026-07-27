Kyiv condemns Iran’s threats, says Tehran is complicit in Russia’s aggression

Ukraine has rejected Iran’s accusations over a reported strike on a vessel in the Caspian Sea, with Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accusing Tehran of being a direct accomplice in Russia’s war and calling for a strong international response.

Ukraine has dismissed Iran’s accusations over a reported strike on a vessel in the Caspian Sea, with Kyiv’s acting foreign minister describing Tehran as a direct partner in Russia’s war and calling for a firm international response.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Iran cannot portray itself as a victim while continuing to support Russia’s military campaign.

Kyiv responds

“Iran’s threats are unjustified and groundless. The regime in Teheran is a direct accomplice to Russian aggression against Ukraine, fuelling Moscow’s criminal war with weapons that have killed Ukrainians since 2022,” Sybiha emphasizes.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Sybiha also urged Iran to stop portraying itself as a victim and to avoid, in his words, justifying its position through “absurd references to the UN Charter.”

“With its statements, Iran also tries to shift attention away from Russia’s terror against civilian shipping in the Black Sea, which is threatening global food security. But it will not succeed,” the acting Ukrainian Foreign Minister explains.

UN meeting

According to RBC-Ukraine, Sybiha said Russia’s attacks on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea would be a central issue at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council scheduled for July 27.

“We expect strong responses by the international community,” Sybiha concludes.

Caspian Sea strike

According to RBC-Ukraine, Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine on July 26 of attacking what it described as a commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, claiming one sailor was killed and another injured.

The report noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said Ukraine had achieved “very good” results in long-range operations in the Caspian Sea, describing the target as a vessel used to transport military cargo to Russia.

RBC-Ukraine also reported that Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, later provided additional details about the operation and warned that Iran could face further strikes.

Sources: RBC-Ukraine