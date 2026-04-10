Russia develops specialized bullets to counter drones on the battlefield

Russia is stepping up efforts to counter the growing threat of drones by developing new types of ammunition for its assault rifles.

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Russia is stepping up efforts to counter the growing threat of drones by developing new types of ammunition for its assault rifles.

The move reflects how rapidly drone warfare is reshaping tactics, forcing militaries to adapt at the individual soldier level.

Business Insider reported that Kalashnikov Concern is working on specialized 5.45mm rounds designed to target unmanned aerial vehicles.

A changing battlefield

Drones have become a central feature of modern combat, creating new challenges for conventional weapons.

Small, fast-moving aerial targets are difficult to hit with standard rifle fire, prompting demand for more adaptable solutions.

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Russia’s approach aims to give infantry a better chance of engaging drones without relying on heavier systems.

How it works

The new rounds are designed to fragment after being fired, spreading multiple projectiles to increase the likelihood of hitting a target.

Kalashnikov said the ammunition releases a “multi-element projectile” and is intended for use with the AK-12 rifle and standard 30-round magazines.

Tests have reportedly included firing at both stationary and moving drones to assess effectiveness.

A wider trend

Ukraine has been developing similar ammunition, including rounds that split mid-flight to widen their impact area.

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Kyiv said it aims to produce up to 400,000 of these rounds per month, highlighting the scale of demand for such systems.

The concept builds on the growing use of shotguns as a last line of defence against drone attacks.

Scaling production

Kalashnikov said it plans to move toward mass production, signalling a broader push to standardise anti-drone capabilities.

Western militaries and defence firms are also exploring similar technologies as drone use expands globally.

As unmanned systems become more widespread, specialized bullets could become a standard tool for frontline troops.

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Sources: Business Insider, Kalashnikov Concern