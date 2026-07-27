Russia expands Moscow’s air defenses with new Pantsir towers, researcher says

Russia has built around 24 new towers for Pantsir air defense systems around Moscow in recent months while reinforcing protection for strategic sites as Ukrainian drone attacks continue to target the region.

Russia has significantly strengthened the air defense network surrounding Moscow by constructing dozens of new towers for Pantsir missile systems and reinforcing protection around key strategic locations, according to a researcher monitoring military developments.

According to Militarnyi, researcher jembob reported that around 24 new towers have been built in recent months as part of an expanded defensive ring around the Russian capital.

Expanded defenses

The new towers reportedly form an air defense perimeter with a radius of about 40 kilometers around Moscow, while additional positions have been established near strategic facilities, including an oil refinery, Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport and one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences.

According to Militarnyi, three to four new Pantsir-SMD air defense systems have also been installed on rooftops across the city, alongside two new deployment sites for S-400 air defense systems.

The report said at least three of the new towers were built next to existing earthen embankments, suggesting they are intended to replace older defensive positions.

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Protecting infrastructure

Using a power grid map created by researcher BruckenRuski, jembob concluded that several of the newest towers outside the 50-kilometer defensive ring were specifically positioned to protect electrical substations.

According to Militarnyi, reports of Moscow’s expanding air defense network first emerged in March, with the deployment of rooftop Pantsir-SMD systems accelerating toward the end of May.

The report also said security around Putin’s residence in Valdai has been reinforced, with eight additional towers reportedly installed around the site and two more constructed at Khotilovo Air Base.

Drone threat

According to Militarnyi, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that 1,892 Ukrainian drones were detected heading toward the Moscow region between July 11 and 18, with Russian air defense systems intercepting most of them before they reached the capital.

However, the report noted that Ukrainian drones struck several targets in the Moscow region on July 18, including a warehouse in Elektrostal that was destroyed in a fire following an attack reportedly carried out by Ukraine’s 1st Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Sources: Militarnyi