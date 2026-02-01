White House accused of altering arrest photo

A photograph released by the White House after an arrest linked to an immigration protest has triggered controversy in Washington. Media analysis suggests the image was digitally altered, raising questions about how official visuals are being used in politically charged cases.

The issue was reported by Digi24.ro, citing News.ro and an investigation by The Guardian.

Arrest after protest

The woman at the centre of the images is Nekima Levy Armstrong, one of three people arrested on 22 January following a protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. The demonstration disrupted the church services after protesters claimed that one of the pastors was also the acting head of the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrests on social media. Shortly afterwards, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a photograph showing Armstrong being escorted by a law enforcement officer, her face calm and her hands apparently restrained.

A second image

Less than an hour later, the White House released a different version of the same moment. In that image, Armstrong appears visibly distressed and crying.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt reposted the photograph, which quickly circulated online. According to The Guardian, the second image differed noticeably from the original in tone and appearance.

Guardian analysis

The Guardian examined both photographs by overlaying them and found that key elements matched precisely. The officers’ positions aligned, as did background details and the placement of another person behind the arresting officer.

Based on this comparison, the newspaper concluded that the White House image was not a separate photograph but a modified version of the original, altered to change Armstrong’s expression and skin tone.

Official response

When asked whether the image had been digitally manipulated, the White House did not directly deny the claim. Instead, it referred journalists to a post on X by Kaelan Dorr, a deputy communications director.

“Law enforcement will continue. The memes will continue,” he wrote, adding that critics were “defend[ing] the perpetrators of heinous crimes.”

Wider pattern

According to Poynter, the White House’s official X account, which has around 3.5 million followers, has shared at least 14 posts created with the help of artificial intelligence since the start of Donald Trump’s second term.

The episode has intensified debate over the use of altered images by government institutions and the line between political messaging and official communication.

