Russia handing over Ukrainian POW’s – to Hungary

Kyiv says, it has not received any official information about it.

A dispute over prisoners of war has sparked fresh tension between Kyiv, Moscow and Budapest.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said it had seen media reports claiming Russia transferred several Ukrainian prisoners of war to Hungary, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing a statement from Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Kyiv said it has not received any official confirmation about such a move through diplomatic channels.

Officials added that Hungary’s chargé d’affaires will be summoned to the ministry to clarify the situation and provide verified information.

The issue has emerged just months before Hungary heads to elections, where Putin’s ally in the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, is trailing in the polls.

Seeking clarification

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said it plans to formally request access to the individuals reportedly transferred.

“For this reason, Hungary’s chargé d’affaires will be invited to the Foreign Ministry to obtain reliable data. The Ukrainian side will also submit a request for access to the individuals who were returned,” the statement said, RBC-Ukraine reports.

According to the ministry, the situation raises concerns because Moscow and Budapest have previously been accused by Kyiv of politicizing issues related to prisoners of war.

Officials stressed that the return of detainees should remain strictly humanitarian and not tied to political messaging.

Release discussion

The controversy follows remarks earlier this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to earlier reports on March 4, Putin told Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó that two Ukrainian nationals held in Russian captivity would be released.

Putin said the issue had been discussed during a phone call the previous day with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The two detainees reportedly hold both Ukrainian and Hungarian citizenship.

Sources: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, media reports, RBC-Ukraine