Russia has lost 1.26 million troops in Ukraine, Kyiv says

Russia has suffered an estimated 1,268,520 troop losses since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In its March 3 update, the military said 790 Russian casualties were recorded over the past day alone.

The figures cannot be independently verified, reports the Kyiv Independent

Equipment losses mount

Beyond personnel losses, Ukraine’s military reported heavy damage to Russian equipment.

According to the General Staff, Russia has lost 11,718 tanks and 24,131 armored combat vehicles since the start of the invasion.

The tally also includes 80,992 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,842 artillery systems, 1,665 multiple launch rocket systems, and 1,319 air defense systems.

In addition, Ukraine claims Russia has lost 435 aircraft, 348 helicopters, 154,698 operational-tactical drones, 30 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukrainian losses undisclosed

Kyiv has not made public its own total casualty figures, citing operational security concerns.

The intensity of fighting and the widespread use of drones have complicated efforts to recover the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are required for DNA identification.

Western estimates

Independent Western assessments suggest Russian casualties exceed Ukraine’s.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has estimated the casualty ratio to be “roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1” in Ukraine’s favor.

In a January 2026 report, CSIS estimated that Ukraine likely sustained between 500,000 and 600,000 total casualties from February 2022 through December 2025, including between 100,000 and 140,000 killed in action.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, CSIS