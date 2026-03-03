Putin’s officers force wounded soldiers back into battle

Ukrainian military intelligence says it has intercepted a conversation suggesting Russian commanders are forcing injured soldiers to return to combat.

According to Kyiv, the recording highlights what it describes as poor treatment of personnel within Russia’s ranks.

Intercepted call

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (DIU) released an audio clip it says captures a Russian infantryman complaining to his superior about serious injuries.

In the recording, the soldier reportedly describes severe frostbite, wounded hands and signs of gangrene among him and fellow servicemen. He says they require medical treatment and dressing.

Despite this, the commander insists that orders must be carried out, according to the Ukrainian intelligence service.

“This intercept once again demonstrates complete disregard for the life and health of Russian army personnel,” the DIU said in a statement.

Pattern of pressure

Ukrainian officials said the audio reflects a broader pattern of coercion within Russian units.

Ukrinform previously reported that another intercepted conversation allegedly captured a Russian commander threatening physical violence to compel subordinates to launch an assault.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Continued attacks

The intercept was released as fighting continued along the front line.

Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces said they had destroyed 127 of 136 Russian drones launched overnight.

Elsewhere, Russian strikes were reported in several regions. In the Donetsk region, Russian forces attacked a central branch of the national postal service Ukrposhta in Druzhkivka, according to company CEO Ihor Smilianskyi.

“Today the enemy attacked our central branch in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, for the third time already,” Smilianskyi wrote on Telegram.

He said the branch, which operates during limited hours due to curfew, serves many local residents. Despite damage from the latest strike, restoration work is expected if security conditions allow.

Earlier, a mobile Ukrposhta branch in the Sumy region was hit in February, killing the driver.

Source: Ukrinform.