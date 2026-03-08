Russia hits a passenger train for the second time since January

A Russian drone struck a commuter passenger train in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 2, killing one person and injuring 10 others, regional authorities said.

The attack targeted a moving suburban train operated by Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state railway company.

It marks the second reported strike on a passenger train since late January, reports the Kyiv Independent.

Casualties reported

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian forces hit transport infrastructure, sparking a fire.

A man wounded in the strike later died in hospital, he added.

Seven others were injured, including two children — a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. Five of the wounded remain hospitalized in moderate condition, according to officials.

Civilian rail targeted

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said a drone hit one of the train’s cars, describing the incident as another deliberate strike on civilian rail transport.

The attack follows a Jan. 27 incident in Kharkiv Oblast in which a passenger train was also hit.

Ukrzaliznytsia has previously reported a rise in Russian attacks on railway infrastructure since July 2025. Major junction stations in Lozova (Kharkiv Oblast), Synelnykove (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), and Koziatyn (Vinnytsia Oblast) have been targeted.

These hubs serve both civilian passengers and logistical routes supplying Ukrainian forces near the front line.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast authorities, Ukrzaliznytsia