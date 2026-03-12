Russia providing Iran with both drones and missiles, Zelenskyy says

Last week, Western officials revealed that Russia is already helping Tehran with intelligence on US military assets.

Growing cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is raising new concerns about how far the partnership could go.

As tensions mount in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine drags on, Ukrainian officials say the relationship between the two countries is moving into a new phase.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now outlined what he believes could come next.

Early military support

Speaking in an interview with Caolan Robertson on March 11, Zelenskyy said Russia has already begun assisting Iran’s government with military technology.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Moscow is providing drones, missiles and support for developing air defence systems, marking what he described as the first stage of expanding cooperation between the two states.

He warned that the assistance could grow further, raising concerns about whether Russia might deepen its involvement.

“In such situation the question is only one: when and which country will be the first to support and send troops? Like with Russia, when North Koreans send 10,000 soldiers who are now deployed in Russia, but could be sent to Ukraine,” the President said.

Troop fears raised

Zelenskyy also suggested Moscow could eventually consider deploying Russian forces to Iran to reinforce its partner and stabilise the Iranian government.

His remarks come amid a widening regional crisis involving Iran, Israel and the United States, with Russia increasingly vocal in its support for Tehran.

Moscow has rejected calls from Washington to remain neutral. In an interview with Sky News on March 8, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said Russia openly backs Iran.

“We are not neutral. We are supportive of Iran, of course, and we consider what is happening very negatively,” Kelin stated.

Russia already giving Iran intelligence

Last week, western officials told The Washington Post, that Russia was already providing intelligence to Iran, helping Tehran target US warships and aircraft.

Other than that, the US allegedly asked Ukraine for help in protecting military assets in the region, as the US struggled against the Iranian drones.

This, Zelenskyy said last week, prompted Ukraine to sent a team of specialists in counter-drone operations as well as interceptor drones to US military bases in Jordan.

