Putin’s bizarre tactics revealed as Russia returns soldiers’ bodies with live grenade inside

During wartime, countries often exchange the bodies of fallen soldiers.

These repatriations are a sensitive but necessary process that allows both sides to recover remains from the battlefield and begin the long process of identification.

However, one recent exchange between Russia and Ukraine led to a shocking and dangerous discovery during a forensic examination.

Explosive found during autopsy

Forensic experts in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi discovered an active grenade inside the body of a soldier returned from Russia.

According to Viktor Bacinskii, head of the regional forensic medical bureau, the explosive device had entered through the soldier’s abdominal cavity.

The grenade passed through the body before becoming lodged under the skin of the right thigh.

“When the expert started the autopsy, he cut the limb and found the grenade under the skin,” Bacinskii told Suspilne.

Morgue evacuated

Because of the risk that the grenade could detonate, staff at the morgue were immediately evacuated.

Bomb disposal specialists were called to safely remove the explosive device.

The grenade was later transported to a training ground where it was destroyed in a controlled detonation.

Rare but dangerous case

Officials said explosives have occasionally been discovered during examinations of remains from the battlefield.

However, Bacinskii said this was the first time an explosive device had been found inside a body during an autopsy.

“This is a very serious approach,” he said, explaining that pyrotechnicians and emergency services must secure such devices before forensic specialists can continue their work.

Ongoing identification

The incident comes as Ukraine continues identifying the remains of soldiers returned from Russia.

During the most recent repatriation on February 26, around 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine.

Each body must undergo DNA testing in order to confirm identity, a process that can take considerable time.

Ukrainian officials have also previously reported cases in which the bodies of Russian soldiers were included among the remains returned to Ukraine.

Sources: Suspilne, Hromadske, Digi24