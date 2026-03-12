Russians furious as Putin cuts off internet: ‘I started to panic’

Control over information has long been one of the most powerful tools used by authoritarian governments.

Throughout modern history, regimes seeking to maintain power have often targeted communication networks, limiting access to news, social media or mobile connectivity during times of political tension or security threats.

Such measures are typically justified as necessary for national security.

Critics, however, argue that restricting communication infrastructure can also make it easier for authorities to control public discourse and reduce the ability of citizens to organize or share information.

Kremlin cites security

The Kremlin says recent mobile internet disruptions in Russia were introduced for security reasons.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the restrictions comply with existing legislation and were necessary to ensure public safety.

“All disconnections and restrictions on communication are carried out in strict accordance with current legislation,” Peskov said.

The comments came after residents in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities reported widespread mobile internet outages.

Networks disrupted

Users first began reporting problems accessing websites and mobile applications in Moscow on March 5, according to the Russian technology outlet Kod Durova.

In some cases, people said they lost service entirely and were unable to make phone calls.

The disruptions affected Russia’s four largest telecom operators — MTS, Megafon, Beeline and T2 — though the outages appeared inconsistent depending on location.

Residents said connectivity could work normally in one neighborhood but disappear completely just a few blocks away.

Daily life affected

The outages caused practical problems for many residents.

Rudolf, a Moscow resident, said he and his girlfriend were unable to order a taxi at Leningradsky railway station because they had no internet connection.

“At the station, we tried to call a taxi, but neither of us had internet access in the building or nearby,” he told Meduza.

Others said the disruptions created anxiety in everyday situations.

“At some point, I started to panic because I thought that if something happened to me, I wouldn’t be able to quickly notify my loved ones,” said Lina, another Moscow resident who lost service in the city center.

Shutdowns becoming common

Internet outages have become more frequent in Russia since 2025, when authorities began restricting connectivity during suspected Ukrainian drone threats.

For example, residents in St. Petersburg recently experienced several hours without internet after officials warned of a potential drone attack.

Telecom sources cited by Kommersant said operators were instructed to limit mobile internet access in specific parts of Moscow, though the criteria for choosing those areas remains unclear.

New powers for authorities

The outages also come shortly after President Vladimir Putin signed a law expanding the powers of Russia’s Federal Security Service.

The legislation allows the FSB to order nationwide communication shutdowns and protects telecom operators from legal responsibility for service disruptions.

For some residents, the possibility of permanent restrictions is unsettling.

“The thought of not being able to use the Internet is unpleasant to me,” Elena, a Moscow resident, told Meduza.

Others say they are slowly adapting to the changes.

“At this point, resignation is starting to set in,” said another resident, Misha.

Sources: Meduza, Digi24.