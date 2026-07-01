Russia running on fumes, as Kremlin admits they are looking to start importing gasoline

According to The Moscow Times, the Kremlin has confirmed it is negotiating gasoline imports as Russia grapples with fuel shortages following Ukrainian drone strikes on oil infrastructure. Officials say imports could help stabilize the domestic market if agreements are reached.

Russia is holding talks with foreign countries about importing gasoline as authorities seek to ease fuel shortages caused by repeated Ukrainian strikes on refineries and energy infrastructure, according to The Moscow Times.

The Kremlin confirmed negotiations are underway but did not disclose which countries are involved.

Import negotiations

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discussions with potential suppliers are ongoing.

“Discussions are actively being held,” Peskov said. “If agreements can be reached at acceptable price points, then [imports] will move forward.”

According to The Moscow Times, Reuters previously reported that Russia had discussed importing 50,000 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline from Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s energy minister later said Moscow had not formally requested those supplies.

Fuel pressures

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged over the weekend that the country is experiencing fuel shortages following recent Ukrainian drone attacks. He said Russia’s gasoline reserves stand at 1.7 million metric tons, around 4% lower than a year earlier.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said gasoline imports are among the key measures needed to stabilize the domestic market. Last week, Russia’s lower house of parliament also approved tax changes intended to subsidize fuel imports.

Production falls

According to The Moscow Times, Russia’s gasoline production has fallen by about 25% after drone strikes forced several major refineries to suspend operations.

Authorities have introduced fuel rationing in parts of Russia and in occupied Crimea as supply disruptions coincide with the peak summer travel and agricultural seasons.

The outlet also reported that average gasoline prices have risen 9.8% since the beginning of the year, reaching 71.20 rubles per liter after a record weekly increase. Although Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the state statistics agency to suspend weekly fuel price reports, Rosstat later said it would continue publishing retail price data.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Reuters