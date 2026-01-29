Russia says NATO gearing up for conflict

Russia says NATO preparing for possible conflict.

Others are reading now

Russian officials have accused NATO of taking steps that point toward a future confrontation with Moscow. The remarks were made in response to questions about whether dialogue between Russia and the alliance remains possible.

In an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Affairs, said NATO now defines Russia as its primary security threat.

“Currently, Russia is designated in all of the North Atlantic Alliance’s doctrinal documents as ‘the most significant and direct security threat,’” Maslennikov said. He added that NATO documents stress Russia will remain such a threat “for the long term, even if the Ukrainian conflict is resolved.”

Maslennikov was responding to a question about the prospects for renewed dialogue between Russia and NATO.

Military activity

According to Maslennikov, NATO’s assessment of Russia is being followed by concrete actions. He said the alliance is expanding its military presence near Russian territory.

Also read

“Based on this, NATO is effectively preparing for a possible conflict with Russia: increasing military spending, building up its capabilities along our borders, and deploying new missions and operations in Eastern Europe,” he said.

Russian officials have repeatedly raised concerns about NATO’s activities in countries bordering Russia.

The remarks come against the backdrop of statements made by European officials. On November 15, 2025, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a war between Russia and NATO could begin before 2029.

His comments drew a response from Moscow. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the remarks made clear who she believed was acting as the aggressor.

Moscow response

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also addressed Pistorius’s comments. He said that statements describing a war between NATO and Russia as “inevitable” remain the responsibility of those who made them.

Also read

Russian officials have used these comments to reinforce their position that NATO’s planning and rhetoric demonstrate a confrontational approach toward Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry has not indicated any change in Russia’s position on relations with the alliance following the latest statements.

Sources: TASS



