Russia shares drone warfare tactics with Iran, intelligence officials say

Russia has reportedly begun sharing drone warfare tactics developed during the war in Ukraine with Iran, raising concerns among Western intelligence officials.

The cooperation could help Iranian forces better penetrate air defense systems across the Middle East.

According to CNN, Western intelligence officials say Moscow is now providing operational insights based on its experience launching large-scale drone attacks against Ukraine.

Officials believe the information is being used to improve Iranian drone operations targeting U.S. interests and regional allies in the Persian Gulf.

The development suggests deeper military cooperation between the two countries.

Shahed drones

Iranian-designed Shahed drones have been widely used by Russia throughout the war in Ukraine.

Recently, similar drones reportedly managed to bypass air defense systems in several Gulf states with unexpected success.

Analysts say the attacks resemble tactics previously used by Russian forces.

A Western intelligence official told CNN that the level of cooperation appears to be growing.

“What was once more general support is now causing greater concern, including drone targeting strategies that Russia used in Ukraine,” the official said.

Earlier intelligence assessments suggested the partnership focused mainly on basic targeting support.

Battlefield tactics

During the war in Ukraine, Russian forces have frequently launched large waves of drones designed to overwhelm air defenses.

These operations often involve multiple drones flying simultaneously and changing flight paths mid-mission.

Western officials believe Iran may now be adopting similar tactics in attacks across the Middle East.

The reported intelligence sharing comes amid increasing tensions in the region.

Since Feb. 28, the United States and Israel have been conducting military operations against Iran known as Operation Epic Fury.

Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting several countries in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the growing confrontation could become one of the most serious security threats in recent years.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian intelligence has also found Russian-made components in drones used by Iran during attacks on U.S. military facilities.

