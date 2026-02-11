Russia threatening and blackmailing relatives of POW’s to get Starlink access

The Starlink network has been shut off for the Russians.

Ukrainian officials say relatives of captured soldiers have been targeted in a scheme involving satellite internet technology.

Authorities in Kyiv allege that the pressure campaign was designed to strengthen Russian battlefield communications and drone operations.

The claims, made public on Tuesday, add to mounting tensions over the use of Starlink systems in the war.

Pressure on families

According to a statement from Ukraine’s state body responsible for prisoners of war, Russian forces contacted relatives of captured Ukrainian servicemen and coerced them into registering Starlink satellite terminals in their own names.

“Looking for a way out of the difficult situation they are in, the occupiers have contacted families of prisoners of war. We have received information about cases of threats and requests for them (relatives of prisoners of war) to officially register Starlink terminals in their names. The technology was then to be used against Ukraine and Ukrainians,” the agency said..

Kyiv warned that anyone assisting attacks against Ukraine could face prosecution. Officials also urged families to report any intimidation attempts to the authorities.

Starlink access battle

The accusations come after Ukraine restricted Russian access to Starlink terminals operating on its territory. The satellite network, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, had previously been used in areas of the front line.

Ukrainian authorities introduced connection filters that reportedly disrupted Russian communications and slowed troop advances earlier this week.

However, several Russian military bloggers have claimed that Russian units have since restored some access to the terminals, using them unofficially to connect drones involved in strikes on Ukrainian targets.

Registry and sanctions

Kyiv said the alleged blackmail surfaced after it introduced, in cooperation with SpaceX, a mandatory national registry for Starlink users.

Unregistered devices were blocked, allowing officials to identify terminals suspected of aiding Russian military operations.

Ukraine and SpaceX implemented the registry after discovering that some Russian attack drones were fitted with Starlink equipment, enabling real-time control during missions.

Starlink services are officially banned in Russia under current US sanctions.

Sources: EFE, Agerpres, Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War