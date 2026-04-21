Media: At least 40 Israeli citizens detained in Moscow

They were allegedly accused of being involved with the war between Israel, USA and Iran.

A group of Israeli passengers arriving in Moscow found themselves unexpectedly detained, sparking diplomatic concern.

According to Mediazona, Russian security personnel detained at least 40 Israeli citizens arriving from Tel Aviv at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport on April 19.

A source familiar with the situation told the outlet that those held included both dual Israeli-Russian nationals and Israelis without Russian citizenship. The group was reportedly kept for about five hours under restrictive conditions.

During that time, detainees were denied access to food, water, and restrooms, the source told Mediazona.

Russian authorities have not reacted to the reports.

Phone demands

According to the same source, security officers behaved harshly and instructed the travelers to unlock their mobile phones.

When the detainees refused, officers did not press further but instead told them to switch off their devices.

Interrogations followed, with some individuals questioned about geopolitical issues, including the conflict involving Iran.

Political remarks

During questioning, security personnel reportedly made pointed statements linking Russia’s stance to Iran.

They told detainees that Iran was Russia’s ally and that Iran’s enemy was “also our enemy.” Officers also said Moscow was “not happy” with Israeli citizens and that they had “come for nothing.”

These remarks, as described by the source, added a political dimension to what began as a border control incident.

Release and response

After roughly five hours, the detainees were released, but only after signing “warning” documents outlining the “inadmissibility of violating the law.”

The source noted a shift in tone at that stage, saying officers became “very politely and carefully” when issuing the paperwork.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded the following day. “The Russians were made aware that such behavior is completely unacceptable and that Israel regards this incident as extremely serious,” news outlet Zirat reports.

Strained diplomatic relations

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Israel grew stronger after Vladimir Putin took power in Russia in 2000.

However, Russia’s close partnership with Iran has strained the relationship between Moscow and Jerusalem, and according to the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, the current relationship between the two countries is best decribed as “cautious coexistence”.

Sources: Mediazona, Zirat, Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security