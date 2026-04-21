US Drone Near Cuba Sparks Fresh Tensions Over Oil Routes

A US surveillance flight over the Caribbean is drawing fresh attention. Its timing is raising questions about wider geopolitical intent.

A US surveillance flight over the Caribbean is drawing fresh attention. Its timing is raising questions about wider geopolitical intent.

According to NDTV, some analysts see the mission as part of monitoring key oil-linked shipping routes tied to China.

Strategic positioning

The US Navy’s MQ-4C Triton drone was tracked near Cuba using open-source data. It can fly for over 24 hours at altitudes above 50,000 feet.

NDTV reported it moved across the Jamaica Channel, linking the Panama Canal to the Atlantic. The route is vital for global shipping traffic.

Global context

The report connects the flight to chokepoints like Hormuz and Malacca. These routes handle a large share of global oil shipments.

NDTV notes China relies heavily on these lanes, though it maintains reserves and alternative supply networks. Any disruption would likely unfold over time.

Cuba focus

Cuba sits near key Caribbean sea lanes, increasing its strategic value. Surveillance here could expand oversight of vessels near US waters.

NDTV also referenced concerns about intelligence activity linked to the island. Details remain limited and have not been independently verified.

Wider implications

The drone mission highlights how monitoring and energy security are increasingly linked. Strategic waterways remain central to global economic stability.

While interpretations vary, the flight reflects ongoing competition over influence and access. Future activity in the region will be closely watched.

Sources: NDTV, open-source flight tracking data