Russia warns of consequences as Moldova quits CIS

Russia calls Moldova’s break with CIS “unwise”

Others are reading now

Moscow has acknowledged Moldova’s right to walk away from the Commonwealth of Independent States, but officials say the move risks worsening the country’s fragile economic outlook.

Chisinau, meanwhile, insists it intends to complete the legal withdrawal process within weeks.

The decision comes as Moldova accelerates its push toward the European Union, aiming for membership by 2030.

Moscow’s response

According to statements reported by Agerpres, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moldova is free to begin denouncing its CIS treaties.

However, she argued the step would “not be advisable” given what she described as the nation’s “catastrophic” economic conditions.

Also read

She cited figures claiming poverty rates above 30% and low-income levels affecting 65% of the population, along with a reported 29.5% rise in the trade deficit in the first 11 months of 2025.

EFE noted that Zakharova also pointed to Moldova’s reliance on European Union funding, warning that distancing itself from the “respected” post-Soviet organization would harm ordinary citizens.

Withdrawal process

Zakharova stressed that leaving the CIS is not immediate, saying Moldova must notify the bloc’s executive committee 12 months in advance.

She accused the Moldovan government of pursuing “destructive policies” and alleged that the population’s interests were being sidelined in pursuit of EU integration, claiming without evidence that the country “is becoming a poor and lawless territory.”

Georgia and Ukraine have previously exited the CIS, though the organization continues to function across the wider region.

Also read

Chisinau outlines its plan

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popşoi stated this week that the country intends to “legally and as soon as possible officially cease to be a member of the CIS,” according to comments made to Radio Moldova.

He said the government hopes to finalize the withdrawal by mid-February, after which parliament must ratify the move.

Popşoi signaled that some cooperative agreements might remain in place.

Moldova has signed 283 CIS-related treaties, he said, noting that 71 have already been denounced and around 60 more are in progress. Among the documents Chisinau aims to terminate are the CIS Statute of January 22, 1993; the 1991 Agreement on the Establishment of the CIS; and its corresponding annex.

Sources: Agerpres, EFE, Radio Moldova.