Russian church leader cites women’s psyche as reason for banning abortions without husbands’ permission

A senior religious leader has sparked debate in Russia by urging new limits on abortion access.

According to The Moscow Times, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, told members of the Federation Council that married women should not be allowed to have abortions without their husband’s agreement.

He argued that decisions made during emotional strain may not reflect long-term interests.

“A woman can be in a state of emotional distress… And that’s why it’s important to have a husband nearby who can say in a timely manner: ‘No, listen, we’ll pull through, we’ll earn money, after all.’… A husband’s words should be present in the discussion about whether or not to commit this act,” Kirill said during the session.

“Emotionally vulnerable”

He justified the proposal by claiming that “women’s psyche is more volatile, they are more emotionally vulnerable,” and that decisions can be taken “in a state of affect,” according to his remarks.

The proposals are part of a broader national discussion as Russia’s birth rate has dropped to its lowest level since the 1990s.

Authorities in 14 regions have already introduced fines for “inducing abortion,” with similar measures under consideration elsewhere.

The Church has earlier suggested amending the Constitution to impose a nationwide abortion ban.

Criminal liability ideas

Beyond spousal consent, the patriarch urged the creation of a federal law that would make coercion into abortion a criminal offense. He also called for a full prohibition on abortions in private medical facilities.

In his view, oversight of such clinics is inadequate. Monitoring compliance with abortion regulations in the private sector is “virtually impossible,” he said.

Sources: Russian Orthodox Church statements, Federation Council remarks, The Moscow Times