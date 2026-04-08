Russian GRU Accused of Targeting Home Wi-Fi Networks Worldwide

A wave of digital disruption across Russia has exposed deeper vulnerabilities in the country’s online infrastructure. The outages, which hit key services, come amid escalating cyber activity tied to the war in Ukraine.

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Experts say the incidents reflect mounting pressure on networks as both offensive and defensive operations intensify.

Systems under stress

According to United24 Media, a widespread internet failure struck Russia on April 6, disrupting major institutions.

Services linked to Rostelecom, Sberbank, and the government portal experienced significant outages, with monitoring data pointing to technical overload in systems used for state-controlled internet filtering.

The breakdown followed a similar incident days earlier, suggesting ongoing instability as authorities expand digital restrictions.

Hidden infiltration

At the same time, Ukrainian and Western agencies uncovered a separate but connected cyber campaign targeting everyday internet hardware.

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Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), working with the FBI, Polish counterintelligence, and EU partners, identified a large-scale operation linked to Russia’s GRU.

The investigation found that attackers had quietly taken control of vulnerable home and office routers across multiple countries.

Silent surveillance

Rather than directly attacking systems, the compromised devices were turned into a covert monitoring layer within the internet’s infrastructure.

By positioning themselves between users and the wider web, operators could observe and extract sensitive data moving across connections.

This included login credentials, session data, and private communications, even when protected by standard encryption tools.

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Strategic targeting

According to the SBU, the campaign focused heavily on communications involving Ukrainian government bodies, military personnel, and defense-related industries.

Officials said the intelligence gathered was intended to support future cyber operations and broader information warfare efforts.

The activity underscores how civilian technology can be repurposed for strategic surveillance.

Disruption and response

Authorities said the joint operation neutralized more than 100 servers and severed control over hundreds of infected devices within Ukraine.

These actions reduced the attackers’ ability to collect intelligence and prevented potential remote interference with the hardware.

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The SBU urged users to update router software and verify device security settings, warning that outdated equipment remains a key entry point.

Sources: United24 Media