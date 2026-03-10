Ukrainian police use drone to guide civilians out of Kupiansk war zone

A dangerous rescue mission unfolded in eastern Ukraine as civilians attempted to escape an active combat zone.

Police special forces used a drone to guide them through hazardous territory to safety.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine’s National Police said officers helped evacuate six civilians from the Kupiansk area in the Kharkiv region using unmanned aerial technology.

The request for assistance came from representatives of Ukraine’s 425th Brigade, who asked police units to help remove civilians trapped in a high-risk zone.

Drone-guided escape

Specialists from the police regiment’s aerial reconnaissance unit worked alongside a rifle battalion to carry out the operation.

Using a drone equipped with light indicators, operators were able to guide the civilians along a safe path through dangerous terrain.

To reach the extraction point, the group had to travel more than 20 kilometers through an area threatened by ongoing hostilities.

Throughout the journey, drone operators monitored their movement and used the aircraft’s lights to help them stay on the designated route.

Reaching safety

Once the civilians arrived at the planned meeting point, security forces transported them away from the front line using armored vehicles.

They were taken to the village of Shevchenkove, where volunteers provided shelter and assistance with basic needs.

According to Ukrinform, Russian forces have been unable to regain their previous positions in Kupiansk and nearby areas, despite continued fighting in the region.

Sources: Ukrinform, National Police of Ukraine