Russian official mocks US at 250: Neither a role model nor ‘evil empire’

Russian officials used the moment to share their own blunt assessment of American influence.

Big birthdays often make people stop and think about their place in the world.

When a massive global superpower celebrates a major milestone, the rest of the planet naturally pays close attention.

Sometimes, those international greetings come with a heavy dose of criticism.

A major milestone

The United States is currently celebrating its 250th anniversary. Following the festivities, this historic milestone prompted pointed reactions from political leaders all over the globe.

Russian officials used the moment to share their own blunt assessment of American influence. Taking to his personal Telegram channel, Dmitry Medvedev decided to voice his unfiltered thoughts on the national celebration.

Medvedev currently serves as the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. According to the Russian news agency TASS, he used the occasion to publicly question how the rest of the world views Washington today.

“The United States has turned 250 years old. Are they a role model or an ‘evil empire’? In my opinion, neither,” he said.

Minding their own business

In his view, the international community shares a very common frustration with Washington. He firmly believes that other nations are growing incredibly tired of outside interference in their local affairs.

Medvedev emphasized that independent countries possess the full ability to manage their own issues without any foreign guidance. Size simply does not matter. He firmly insists that every nation can handle its own internal struggles.

He made his position very clear online. “But here’s what most countries on the planet agree on: America doesn’t have the right to make decisions for the others. Any state, both small and huge, will be able to deal with its problems on its own,” he stated.

Pointing the finger

These sharp comments highlight the deep and ongoing friction between Moscow and Washington. Behind the scenes, Russian leaders frequently accuse American politicians of overstepping their diplomatic boundaries on the global stage.

Medvedev made it abundantly clear that he views modern American foreign policy as overly aggressive. Looking at the current administration, he completely rejects the notion that they should act as a guiding force for global events.

“The United States and the White House have no right to impose their will on others,” he wrote in his online post.

He ended his message by suggesting that American leaders should focus entirely on their own domestic problems instead of looking abroad. He offered a sharp final thought. “Let them sort out the mess in their house first.”

Sources: TASS, Telegram