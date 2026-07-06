Russian moms expose Trump’s birthright tourism: ‘hypocrisy at its finest’

The Trump Organization profits directly from these specific sublets.

A prestigious passport is a powerful prize. Wealthy families travel far to secure that status symbol for their newborns.

Now, a legal battle over those documents has put a political leader in an awkward position.

Legal battles and luxury

The Supreme Court recently issued a 6-3 ruling regarding birthright citizenship. Chief Justice John Roberts stated that babies born to temporary or undocumented parents remain “citizens at birth” under the Constitution.

This decision blocked an executive order from Donald Trump. He had tried to end the longstanding practice of granting automatic citizenship to the children of foreign visitors.

Following the ruling, the politician quickly turned to his Truth Social platform to express his frustration.

“I would like to congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship WIN!” the president wrote.

A sunny destination

While the politician attacks the court online, critics are pointing to a glaring contradiction in Florida.

According to The Daily Express, Trump-branded properties in Miami are a known hub for foreign mothers.

For years, pregnant Russian women have traveled to the Sunny Isles Beach neighborhood to deliver their babies on American soil.

The Daily Beast reported on this trend in 2018. They noted that tourists sublease apartments directly from individual owners in an area nicknamed Little Russia.

NBC News found no evidence that the Trump Organization profits directly from these specific sublets. But the association alone is fueling a massive online backlash.

Calling out the contradiction

Social media platforms are buzzing with old reports about this Florida birth tourism pipeline. Users on X are actively calling the political leader a hypocrite.

“This was going on for years, by the way. Hypocrisy at its finest,” one user wrote.

Another observer echoed that exact sentiment online. “A lot of people knew this 15-20 years ago! The hypocrisy is off the charts!!” they posted.

Traveling to give birth remains perfectly legal in the United States, provided the visitors fill out their paperwork truthfully.

Seeking the ultimate prize

Russian mothers previously told NBC News that Miami offers great weather and a guaranteed American passport for their newborns.

That citizenship serves as a massive status symbol back home. It also gives the child the lifelong right to work in America and eventually sponsor their parents for residency.

The trend is growing rapidly. State officials in Florida previously told NBC that local births by foreign nationals had spiked a staggering 200 percent since the year 2000.

Sources: The Daily Express, The Supreme Court, Truth Social, The Daily Beast, NBC News, X