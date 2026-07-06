Bruce Springsteen says criticizing Donald Trump is a form of true patriotism

Bruce Springsteen recently shared his thoughts on what it means to truly love a nation.

When massive celebrities step onto the political stage, their words often trigger shockwaves. Now, one of the biggest names in rock is defending his right to call out the government.

Redefining loyalty

Bruce Springsteen recently shared his thoughts on what it means to truly love a nation.

The musician appeared on a new PBS broadcast according to The Irish Star. During the show, he pushed back against the idea that criticizing President Donald Trump makes him less American.

“I believe in critical patriotism,” Springsteen said in the television special.

He explained that true patriots acknowledge national flaws. “I believe that’s the definition of a patriot, you know, that you love your country so much that you are willing to look at it clearly, recognize its faults, encourage it to be a better place, and believe that you carry in your heart the country that is waiting,” he added.

Taking it on tour

The singer often mixes social issues into his performances.

But his public comments about the 80-year-old president are growing sharper. Reporter Connor McCrory noted that Springsteen frequently criticized the administration during his recent Land of Hope and Dreams tour.

At a concert in late March, the rock star directly targeted both the president and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“She prosecutes our president’s perceived enemies, covers up for his misdeeds and protects his powerful friends,” Springsteen told the live crowd.

A furious response

The musician then took direct aim at the commander in chief.

“You want to talk about snowflakes? We have a president who can’t handle the truth,” he declared from the stage.

The president did not ignore these harsh words. He fired back through his Truth Social platform, urging supporters to boycott Springsteen’s music.

“Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote.

The political divide

He continued his online rant by bragging about his recent electoral success.

“The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election, including the popular vote, all Seven Swing States, and 86% of the Counties across America,” the president posted.

This public feud highlights a familiar cultural battle. While conservative voters see an out of touch entertainer, the singer insists he is simply fighting for a better future.

Sources: PBS, Connor McCrory, Truth Social, The Irish Star