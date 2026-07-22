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Russian officials propose recruiting women and seniors amid military shortages

August M August M
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Long-running wars grind down even massive armies over time.

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As months stretch into years, maintaining raw manpower becomes a constant struggle behind the front lines. Eventually, desperate military planners look far beyond traditional rosters to fill huge gaps, reports The Express U.S.

Desperate search

Four years into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces face unprecedented troop shortages as casualties outpace new sign-ups. On state television, top officials are now proposing drastic changes to who gets sent into battle.

The Express U.S. reported that recent broadcasts on Vladimir Solovyov’s popular show highlighted plans to recruit women, seniors, and people with disabilities. Promoters frame the new push under the slogan “everyone should defend the Motherland.”

Solovyov noted that organizers justify the initiative with historical precedent, explaining, “They did it during World War II.” While female military service remains voluntary for now, observers fear that mandatory conscription could eventually expand to include women.

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Aging on battlefield

Russian military demographics have shifted dramatically since the invasion began. Independent newspaper Verstka reported as early as 2024 that nearly half of all new voluntary recruits were over fifty years old.

Casualties on the ground remain staggering for both sides. Ukraine’s General Staff reported on July 21 that Russian forces lost 1,370 troops in a single twenty-four-hour period.

That daily loss brings total estimated Russian casualties to more than 1.4 million soldiers killed or wounded since 2022. American officials calculate that Moscow loses around 7,000 troops every single week.

Grim survival odds

American intelligence paints an even darker picture of conditions at the front lines. CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated this week that a Russian soldier on the battlefield in Ukraine has an average life expectancy of just twenty to thirty minutes.

With diplomatic talks stalled over territory and NATO membership, neither side appears ready to compromise. As 2026 brings no end to Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II, army recruiters are running out of options.

Sources: The Express U.S., Verstka, CIA

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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